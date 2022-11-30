News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWSA) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the latest trading session, 0.67 million News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.28. With the company’s most recent per share price at $18.60 changing hands around $0.04 or 0.22% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.51B. NWSA’s current price is a discount, trading about -27.58% off its 52-week high of $23.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.87, which suggests the last value was 20.05% up since then. When we look at News Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.89 million.

Analysts gave the News Corporation (NWSA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended NWSA as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. News Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.15.

News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) trade information

Instantly NWSA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.18%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 18.68 on Tuesday, 11/29/22 added 0.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.81%, with the 5-day performance at 6.18% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) is 9.76% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.75 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.38 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.64, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.84% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NWSA’s forecast low is $16.50 with $30.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -61.29% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 11.29% for it to hit the projected low.

News Corporation (NWSA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the News Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 6.67% over the past 6 months, a -30.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for News Corporation will fall -34.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -15.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.49 billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that News Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $2.76 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.35 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.10%. The 2022 estimates are for News Corporation earnings to increase by 89.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -1.47% per year.

NWSA Dividends

News Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 01 and February 06. The 1.08% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.20. It is important to note, however, that the 1.08% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.70% of News Corporation shares while 100.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.87%. There are 100.16% institutions holding the News Corporation stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 17.66% of the shares, roughly 68.04 million NWSA shares worth $1.06 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.24% or 54.86 million shares worth $854.67 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Equity Income Fund. With 16.2 million shares estimated at $252.39 million under it, the former controlled 4.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Equity Income Fund held about 3.56% of the shares, roughly 13.7 million shares worth around $213.45 million.