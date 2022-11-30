Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.63 million Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.95. With the company’s per share price at $3.94 changed hands at $0.03 or 0.77% during last session, the market valuation stood at $382.57M. NR’s last price was a discount, traded about -22.08% off its 52-week high of $4.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.38, which suggests the last value was 39.59% up since then. When we look at Newpark Resources Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 483.40K.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR) trade information

Instantly NR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.51%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.21 on Tuesday, 11/29/22 added 0.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 34.01%, with the 5-day performance at 0.51% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR) is 11.61% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.51 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.78 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 25.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $200.1 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Newpark Resources Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $205.2 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $151.8 million and $179.56 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 31.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Newpark Resources Inc. earnings to increase by 68.80%.

NR Dividends

Newpark Resources Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 15 and February 20.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.14% of Newpark Resources Inc. shares while 72.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.14%. There are 72.21% institutions holding the Newpark Resources Inc. stock share, with Ameriprise Financial, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 14.57% of the shares, roughly 13.69 million NR shares worth $42.32 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.72% or 6.32 million shares worth $19.52 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 2.47 million shares estimated at $7.62 million under it, the former controlled 2.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.13% of the shares, roughly 2.0 million shares worth around $5.05 million.