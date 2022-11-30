Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ: MTEM): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.52 million Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.18. With the company’s per share price at $0.51 changed hands at -$0.09 or -13.45% during last session, the market valuation stood at $30.03M. MTEM’s last price was a discount, traded about -798.04% off its 52-week high of $4.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.54, which suggests the last value was -5.88% down since then. When we look at Molecular Templates Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 105.17K.

Analysts gave the Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MTEM as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Molecular Templates Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.48.

Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) trade information

Instantly MTEM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.77%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.6499 on Tuesday, 11/29/22 subtracted -13.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -86.86%, with the 5-day performance at -8.77% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) is -18.25% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.53 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.23 days.

Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Molecular Templates Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -47.87% over the past 6 months, a -1.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Molecular Templates Inc. will rise 11.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -94.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -41.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.3 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Molecular Templates Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $10.13 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.38 million and $17.96 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 38.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -43.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Molecular Templates Inc. earnings to increase by 31.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.20% per year.

MTEM Dividends

Molecular Templates Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 14 and November 18.

Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.87% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares while 77.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.21%. There are 77.25% institutions holding the Molecular Templates Inc. stock share, with Bellevue Group AG the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 20.01% of the shares, roughly 11.28 million MTEM shares worth $10.28 million.

BVF Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.87% or 5.0 million shares worth $4.55 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.13 million shares estimated at $1.03 million under it, the former controlled 2.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.00% of the shares, roughly 0.57 million shares worth around $0.52 million.