LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) Stock Forecast For 2022: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the last trading session, 3.93 million LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.77. With the company’s per share price at $10.46 changed hands at $0.37 or 3.67% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.88B. LXP’s last price was a discount, traded about -53.92% off its 52-week high of $16.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.81, which suggests the last value was 15.77% up since then. When we look at LXP Industrial Trust’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.95 million.

Analysts gave the LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended LXP as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. LXP Industrial Trust’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.01.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) trade information

Instantly LXP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.95%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 10.58 on Tuesday, 11/29/22 added 3.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.03%, with the 5-day performance at 1.95% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) is 7.06% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.63 days.

LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the LXP Industrial Trust share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -9.52% over the past 6 months, a -15.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for LXP Industrial Trust will fall -50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -6.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $79.37 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that LXP Industrial Trust’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $79.28 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $82.35 million and $85.37 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -3.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -7.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 28.40%. The 2022 estimates are for LXP Industrial Trust earnings to increase by 98.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.00% per year.

LXP Dividends

LXP Industrial Trust is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 27. The 4.78% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.50. It is important to note, however, that the 4.78% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.07% of LXP Industrial Trust shares while 100.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.54%. There are 100.41% institutions holding the LXP Industrial Trust stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 18.92% of the shares, roughly 52.97 million LXP shares worth $568.86 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 16.43% or 45.97 million shares worth $493.76 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. With 20.41 million shares estimated at $186.98 million under it, the former controlled 7.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held about 4.68% of the shares, roughly 13.1 million shares worth around $143.73 million.