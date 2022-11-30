Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the last trading session, 1.26 million Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.93 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.34% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.01B. LICY’s last price was a discount, traded about -122.6% off its 52-week high of $13.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.05, which suggests the last value was 14.84% up since then. When we look at Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.56 million.

Analysts gave the Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended LICY as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) trade information

Instantly LICY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.22%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 6.36 on Tuesday, 11/29/22 subtracted -0.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -40.46%, with the 5-day performance at 4.22% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) is 0.17% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.2 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.78, meaning bulls need an upside of 39.37% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LICY’s forecast low is $7.00 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -119.22% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -18.04% for it to hit the projected low.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -27.24% over the past 6 months, a 41.79% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will fall -45.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 136.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $9.88 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023 will be $12.93 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.39 million and $3.84 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 125.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 236.90%.

The 2022 estimates are for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. earnings to decrease by -28.60%.

LICY Dividends

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on September 14.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.10% of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. shares while 42.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 54.48%. There are 42.44% institutions holding the Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. stock share, with Covalis Capital LLP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 6.63% of the shares, roughly 11.63 million LICY shares worth $68.96 million.

Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.29% or 7.53 million shares worth $44.64 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2022 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. With 2.84 million shares estimated at $16.83 million under it, the former controlled 1.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF held about 1.30% of the shares, roughly 2.27 million shares worth around $13.48 million.