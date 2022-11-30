Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA)

In the latest trading session, 0.84 million Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.31. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.72 changed hands at -$0.07 or -1.12% at last look, the market valuation stands at $34.56B. BBVA’s current price is a discount, trading about -21.85% off its 52-week high of $6.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.93, which suggests the last value was 31.29% up since then. When we look at Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.90 million.

Analysts gave the Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended BBVA as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) trade information

Instantly BBVA was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.76%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 5.85 on Tuesday, 11/29/22 subtracted -1.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.36%, with the 5-day performance at 3.76% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) is 10.71% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.8 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.86% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BBVA’s forecast low is $5.47 with $8.70 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -52.1% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 4.37% for it to hit the projected low.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 5.85% over the past 6 months, a 23.81% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. earnings to increase by 37.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 40.10% per year.

BBVA Dividends

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December. The 7.91% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.46. It is important to note, however, that the 7.91% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. shares while 2.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.89%. There are 2.89% institutions holding the Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. stock share, with Fisher Asset Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 0.87% of the shares, roughly 52.4 million BBVA shares worth $236.84 million.

Harding Loevner LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.37% or 22.29 million shares worth $100.77 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares MSCI Eafe ETF. With 34.86 million shares estimated at $155.14 million under it, the former controlled 0.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares MSCI Eafe ETF held about 0.36% of the shares, roughly 21.65 million shares worth around $96.35 million.