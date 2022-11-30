Let’s Jump Into The Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG) Stock Forecast

In the latest trading session, 1.4 million Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.27. With the company’s most recent per share price at $114.10 changed hands at -$0.52 or -0.45% at last look, the market valuation stands at $23.89B. FERG’s current price is a discount, trading about -60.97% off its 52-week high of $183.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $99.16, which suggests the last value was 13.09% up since then. When we look at Ferguson plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 948.29K.

Analysts gave the Ferguson plc (FERG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended FERG as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ferguson plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.78.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG) trade information

Instantly FERG was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.78%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 120.78 on Tuesday, 11/29/22 subtracted -0.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -36.11%, with the 5-day performance at -2.78% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG) is 3.11% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.67 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $136.91, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.66% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, FERG’s forecast low is $105.00 with $191.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -67.4% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 7.98% for it to hit the projected low.

Ferguson plc (FERG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ferguson plc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -4.13% over the past 6 months, a -5.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.72 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Ferguson plc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023 will be $6.76 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Ferguson plc earnings to increase by 32.20%.

FERG Dividends

Ferguson plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 06. The 2.40% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.75. It is important to note, however, that the 2.40% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.11% of Ferguson plc shares while 77.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.35%. There are 77.26% institutions holding the Ferguson plc stock share, with Trian Fund Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 5.35% of the shares, roughly 11.22 million FERG shares worth $1.28 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.44% or 7.21 million shares worth $821.93 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Investment Managers Ser Tr-WCM Focused International Growth Fd. With 2.84 million shares estimated at $323.55 million under it, the former controlled 1.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Investment Managers Ser Tr-WCM Focused International Growth Fd held about 1.34% of the shares, roughly 2.82 million shares worth around $321.33 million.