Let’s Dive Into The Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.78 million Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.38. With the company’s per share price at $29.99 changed hands at $1.99 or 7.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.19B. ARWR’s last price was a discount, traded about -149.32% off its 52-week high of $74.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.81, which suggests the last value was 10.6% up since then. When we look at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 830.04K.

Analysts gave the Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended ARWR as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.55.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) trade information

Instantly ARWR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.50%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 31.70 on Tuesday, 11/29/22 added 7.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -54.77%, with the 5-day performance at 0.50% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) is -16.39% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.94 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.72 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $66.36, meaning bulls need an upside of 54.81% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ARWR’s forecast low is $31.00 with $88.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -193.43% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -3.37% for it to hit the projected low.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -10.10% over the past 6 months, a 8.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 9.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 16.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 96.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $67.93 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $62.03 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $38.28 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 77.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -0.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -61.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.33% per year.

ARWR Dividends

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 31 and February 06.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.56% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 69.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.42%. There are 69.59% institutions holding the Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 11.61% of the shares, roughly 12.28 million ARWR shares worth $432.54 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.51% or 10.07 million shares worth $354.54 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.09 million shares estimated at $101.98 million under it, the former controlled 2.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.79% of the shares, roughly 2.96 million shares worth around $104.14 million.