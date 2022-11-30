Is Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the latest trading session, 0.97 million Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.86. With the company’s most recent per share price at $78.79 changed hands at -$2.85 or -3.50% at last look, the market valuation stands at $57.12B. NTR’s current price is a discount, trading about -48.81% off its 52-week high of $117.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $65.84, which suggests the last value was 16.44% up since then. When we look at Nutrien Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.27 million.

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) trade information

Instantly NTR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.32%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 83.20 on Tuesday, 11/29/22 subtracted -3.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.56%, with the 5-day performance at 6.32% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) is -0.87% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.99 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.8 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $101.74, meaning bulls need an upside of 22.56% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NTR’s forecast low is $68.00 with $129.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -63.73% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 13.69% for it to hit the projected low.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nutrien Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -16.00% over the past 6 months, a 122.79% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 24.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Nutrien Ltd. will rise 194.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 60.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 47.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.78 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Nutrien Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $8.69 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.8 billion and $7.07 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 51.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 23.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 62.29%. The 2022 estimates are for Nutrien Ltd. earnings to increase by 585.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.24% per year.

NTR Dividends

Nutrien Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 14 and February 20. The 3.23% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.64. It is important to note, however, that the 3.23% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.10% of Nutrien Ltd. shares while 70.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.86%. There are 70.79% institutions holding the Nutrien Ltd. stock share, with Royal Bank of Canada the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 5.14% of the shares, roughly 27.41 million NTR shares worth $2.18 billion.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.98% or 26.56 million shares worth $2.12 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 7.82 million shares estimated at $652.28 million under it, the former controlled 1.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.36% of the shares, roughly 7.25 million shares worth around $620.92 million.