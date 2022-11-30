Is Neogen Corporation’s (NASDAQ: NEOG) Stock Due For A Strong Run?

In the latest trading session, 0.98 million Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.74. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.58 changing hands around $0.09 or 0.58% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.28B. NEOG’s current price is a discount, trading about -206.8% off its 52-week high of $47.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.49, which suggests the last value was 32.67% up since then. When we look at Neogen Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.36 million.

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) trade information

Instantly NEOG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.26%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 16.30 on Tuesday, 11/29/22 added 0.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -65.89%, with the 5-day performance at 0.26% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) is 17.97% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.84 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.16 days.

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Neogen Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -41.46% over the past 6 months, a -61.90% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Neogen Corporation will fall -180.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -180.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 61.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $233.79 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Neogen Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Feb 2023 will be $235.24 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Neogen Corporation earnings to decrease by -21.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

NEOG Dividends

Neogen Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between December 19 and December 23.

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.14% of Neogen Corporation shares while 56.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 56.37%. There are 56.29% institutions holding the Neogen Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 10.99% of the shares, roughly 11.85 million NEOG shares worth $285.37 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.63% or 10.39 million shares worth $250.25 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund. With 6.3 million shares estimated at $87.99 million under it, the former controlled 5.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund held about 4.31% of the shares, roughly 4.65 million shares worth around $111.99 million.