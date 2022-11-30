Is HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ: HCM) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 1.13 million HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.01. With the company’s per share price at $12.97 changed hands at $1.08 or 9.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.19B. HCM’s last price was a discount, traded about -180.42% off its 52-week high of $36.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.39, which suggests the last value was 43.02% up since then. When we look at HUTCHMED (China) Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 411.23K.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) trade information

Instantly HCM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 23.64%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 13.02 on Tuesday, 11/29/22 added 9.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -63.03%, with the 5-day performance at 23.64% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) is 50.46% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.52 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.72 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 51.51% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HCM’s forecast low is $15.00 with $50.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -285.51% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -15.65% for it to hit the projected low.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HCM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the HUTCHMED (China) Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 23.29% over the past 6 months, a -61.79% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.90%.

The 2022 estimates are for HUTCHMED (China) Limited earnings to decrease by -36.30%.

HCM Dividends

HUTCHMED (China) Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.41% of HUTCHMED (China) Limited shares while 23.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.00%. There are 23.90% institutions holding the HUTCHMED (China) Limited stock share, with M&G Investment Management Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 4.96% of the shares, roughly 8.58 million HCM shares worth $111.25 million.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.51% or 4.34 million shares worth $56.29 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were American Fds Developing World Growth & Income Fd and Smallcap World Fund. With 2.37 million shares estimated at $30.77 million under it, the former controlled 1.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 0.78% of the shares, roughly 1.35 million shares worth around $17.51 million.