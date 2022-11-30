Is Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 0.65 million Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.82. With the company’s most recent per share price at $25.57 changed hands at -$0.07 or -0.29% at last look, the market valuation stands at $13.86B. PEAK’s current price is a discount, trading about -44.11% off its 52-week high of $36.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $21.41, which suggests the last value was 16.27% up since then. When we look at Healthpeak Properties Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.31 million.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) trade information

Instantly PEAK was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.79%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 25.74 on Tuesday, 11/29/22 subtracted -0.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.96%, with the 5-day performance at 1.79% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) is 7.87% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.55 days.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Healthpeak Properties Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -13.64% over the past 6 months, a 7.45% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Healthpeak Properties Inc. will rise 100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -15.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $522.14 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Healthpeak Properties Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $526.12 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $483.2 million and $498.37 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -22.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Healthpeak Properties Inc. earnings to decrease by -20.10%.

PEAK Dividends

Healthpeak Properties Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 06 and February 10. The 4.68% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.20. It is important to note, however, that the 4.68% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.29% of Healthpeak Properties Inc. shares while 97.50% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.79%. There are 97.50% institutions holding the Healthpeak Properties Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 16.37% of the shares, roughly 87.99 million PEAK shares worth $2.25 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.36% or 55.7 million shares worth $1.43 billion as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 24.73 million shares estimated at $633.3 million under it, the former controlled 4.60% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.95% of the shares, roughly 15.88 million shares worth around $406.61 million.