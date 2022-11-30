Is Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the last trading session, 2.38 million Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.84. With the company’s per share price at $8.56 changed hands at -$0.17 or -1.95% during last session, the market valuation stood at $809.60M. GOSS’s last price was a discount, traded about -77.45% off its 52-week high of $15.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.64, which suggests the last value was 34.11% up since then. When we look at Gossamer Bio Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.32 million.

Analysts gave the Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended GOSS as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Gossamer Bio Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.63.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) trade information

Instantly GOSS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.84%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 9.39 on Tuesday, 11/29/22 subtracted -1.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -24.31%, with the 5-day performance at -8.84% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) is -18.79% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.66 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.86 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.15, meaning bulls need an upside of 52.84% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GOSS’s forecast low is $14.00 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -192.06% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -63.55% for it to hit the projected low.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Gossamer Bio Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 21.42% over the past 6 months, a 12.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Gossamer Bio Inc. will rise 21.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 14.90% for the next quarter.

The 2022 estimates are for Gossamer Bio Inc. earnings to increase by 12.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.20% per year.

GOSS Dividends

Gossamer Bio Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 07 and November 11.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.84% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares while 76.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.44%. There are 76.55% institutions holding the Gossamer Bio Inc. stock share, with HHLR Advisors, LTD the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 7.90% of the shares, roughly 7.42 million GOSS shares worth $62.11 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.23% or 5.85 million shares worth $48.98 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 2.5 million shares estimated at $28.07 million under it, the former controlled 2.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 2.65% of the shares, roughly 2.49 million shares worth around $29.8 million.