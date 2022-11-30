Is Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the latest trading session, 1.25 million Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.27. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.51 changing hands around $0.01 or 2.88% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.48M. BRQS’s current price is a discount, trading about -1656.86% off its 52-week high of $8.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.44, which suggests the last value was 13.73% up since then. When we look at Borqs Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.94 million.

Analysts gave the Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BRQS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Borqs Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Instantly BRQS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.53%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5480 on Tuesday, 11/29/22 added 2.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -91.68%, with the 5-day performance at 5.53% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) is -37.22% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.61 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $192.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 99.73% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BRQS’s forecast low is $192.00 with $192.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -37547.06% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -37547.06% for it to hit the projected low.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 71.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $28.29 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Borqs Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2018 will be $73.9 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 33.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -13.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Borqs Technologies Inc. earnings to increase by 42.70%.

BRQS Dividends

Borqs Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.58% of Borqs Technologies Inc. shares while 1.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.61%. There are 1.49% institutions holding the Borqs Technologies Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 0.06% of the shares, roughly 93774.0 BRQS shares worth $0.16 million.

Pathstone Family Office, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.04% or 54275.0 shares worth $90639.0 as of Jun 29, 2022.

With 7859.0 shares estimated at $13124.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares.