Investors Could Make -829691.5% On Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) Stock

In the latest trading session, 0.79 million Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.56. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.12 changed hands at -$0.24 or -2.27% at last look, the market valuation stands at $21.02B. EC’s current price is a discount, trading about -82.51% off its 52-week high of $18.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.59, which suggests the last value was 15.12% up since then. When we look at Ecopetrol S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.60 million.

Analysts gave the Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended EC as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ecopetrol S.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.88.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) trade information

Instantly EC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.36%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 10.49 on Tuesday, 11/29/22 subtracted -2.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.78%, with the 5-day performance at 7.36% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) is 4.96% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.67 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.77 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $64465.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 99.98% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, EC’s forecast low is $50420.00 with $83974.90 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -829691.5% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -498121.34% for it to hit the projected low.

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ecopetrol S.A. will rise 109.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 177.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 49.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.31 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Ecopetrol S.A.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $10.99 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.84 billion and $5.42 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 71.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 102.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 60.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Ecopetrol S.A. earnings to increase by 889.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -13.00% per year.

EC Dividends

Ecopetrol S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December. The 21.80% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.26. It is important to note, however, that the 21.80% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Ecopetrol S.A. shares while 1.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.63%. There are 1.63% institutions holding the Ecopetrol S.A. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 0.24% of the shares, roughly 4.85 million EC shares worth $52.64 million.

Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.16% or 3.26 million shares worth $35.42 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations International Equity Fd. With 1.16 million shares estimated at $12.42 million under it, the former controlled 0.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations International Equity Fd held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 0.87 million shares worth around $14.7 million.