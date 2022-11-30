Investors Could Make -59.54% On Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) Stock

In the last trading session, 6.88 million Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.30. With the company’s per share price at $29.46 changed hands at -$0.08 or -0.27% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.77B. PSTG’s last price was a discount, traded about -24.61% off its 52-week high of $36.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $21.90, which suggests the last value was 25.66% up since then. When we look at Pure Storage Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.68 million.

Analysts gave the Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended PSTG as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Pure Storage Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.25.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) trade information

Instantly PSTG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.25%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 30.92 on Tuesday, 11/29/22 subtracted -0.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.49%, with the 5-day performance at -3.25% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) is -3.41% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22.03 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.43 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.55, meaning bulls need an upside of 23.58% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PSTG’s forecast low is $30.50 with $47.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -59.54% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -3.53% for it to hit the projected low.

Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Pure Storage Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 24.15% over the past 6 months, a 63.89% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Pure Storage Inc. will rise 13.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -5.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 26.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $665.02 million. 16 analysts are of the opinion that Pure Storage Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023 will be $806.77 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 13.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Pure Storage Inc. earnings to increase by 52.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 31.76% per year.

PSTG Dividends

Pure Storage Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 21 and November 25.

Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.97% of Pure Storage Inc. shares while 84.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.28%. There are 84.89% institutions holding the Pure Storage Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 12.15% of the shares, roughly 36.32 million PSTG shares worth $933.7 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.27% or 27.72 million shares worth $712.58 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund. With 11.42 million shares estimated at $323.62 million under it, the former controlled 3.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund held about 3.42% of the shares, roughly 10.23 million shares worth around $263.11 million.