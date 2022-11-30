Investor Confidence Declines As HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) Shares Lose -$0.95

In the latest trading session, 0.77 million HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.31. With the company’s most recent per share price at $61.65 changed hands at -$0.95 or -1.51% at last look, the market valuation stands at $12.76B. DINO’s current price is a discount, trading about -7.36% off its 52-week high of $66.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $29.14, which suggests the last value was 52.73% up since then. When we look at HF Sinclair Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.90 million.

Analysts gave the HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended DINO as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. HF Sinclair Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $4.12.

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO) trade information

Instantly DINO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.14%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 66.19 on Tuesday, 11/29/22 subtracted -1.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 90.97%, with the 5-day performance at -1.14% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO) is 1.79% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.41 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $66.15, meaning bulls need an upside of 6.8% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, DINO’s forecast low is $40.00 with $86.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -39.5% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 35.12% for it to hit the projected low.

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the HF Sinclair Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 27.49% over the past 6 months, a 948.03% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -3.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for HF Sinclair Corporation will rise 3,845.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 141.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 104.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.54 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that HF Sinclair Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $7.98 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.62 billion and $7.46 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 51.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 33.80%. The 2022 estimates are for HF Sinclair Corporation earnings to increase by 191.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.00% per year.

DINO Dividends

HF Sinclair Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 27. The 2.56% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.60. It is important to note, however, that the 2.56% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.22% of HF Sinclair Corporation shares while 67.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.06%. There are 67.62% institutions holding the HF Sinclair Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 7.37% of the shares, roughly 14.8 million DINO shares worth $915.77 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.70% or 13.44 million shares worth $831.64 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 4.27 million shares estimated at $264.14 million under it, the former controlled 2.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.12% of the shares, roughly 4.25 million shares worth around $262.71 million.