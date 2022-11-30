Investing In Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 4.02 million Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.57. With the company’s per share price at $5.95 changed hands at $0.09 or 1.54% during last session, the market valuation stood at $975.80M. PLYA’s last price was a discount, traded about -64.87% off its 52-week high of $9.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.34, which suggests the last value was 10.25% up since then. When we look at Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.36 million.

Analysts gave the Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended PLYA as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.06.

Instantly PLYA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.68%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.13 on Tuesday, 11/29/22 added 1.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.44%, with the 5-day performance at 0.68% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) is -5.10% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.6 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.04 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.71, meaning bulls need an upside of 49.19% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PLYA’s forecast low is $7.25 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -152.1% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -21.85% for it to hit the projected low.

Data shows that the Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -31.13% over the past 6 months, a 187.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -4.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. will rise 166.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 433.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 56.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $195.34 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $203.79 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 15.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -3.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. earnings to increase by 72.30%.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 27.

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.78% of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. shares while 79.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.87%. There are 79.11% institutions holding the Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. stock share, with Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 9.12% of the shares, roughly 15.14 million PLYA shares worth $104.03 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.31% or 12.14 million shares worth $83.38 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Dynamic Leisure & Entertainment ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2.65 million shares estimated at $15.45 million under it, the former controlled 1.60% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.09% of the shares, roughly 1.81 million shares worth around $12.45 million.