Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the latest trading session, 0.62 million Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.35. With the company’s most recent per share price at $18.35 changed hands at -$0.49 or -2.60% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.52B. IVZ’s current price is a discount, trading about -38.04% off its 52-week high of $25.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.20, which suggests the last value was 28.07% up since then. When we look at Invesco Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.48 million.

Analysts gave the Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended IVZ as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Invesco Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.35.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) trade information

Instantly IVZ was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.37%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 19.49 on Tuesday, 11/29/22 subtracted -2.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.16%, with the 5-day performance at -0.37% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) is 22.26% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.71 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.39 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.54, meaning bulls need a downside of -18.08% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, IVZ’s forecast low is $11.50 with $22.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -19.89% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 37.33% for it to hit the projected low.

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Invesco Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -2.59% over the past 6 months, a -46.60% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -11.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Invesco Ltd. will fall -59.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -37.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -12.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.07 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Invesco Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $1.06 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.37 billion and $1.25 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -22.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -15.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Invesco Ltd. earnings to increase by 164.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -11.87% per year.

IVZ Dividends

Invesco Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 23 and January 27. The 3.98% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.75. It is important to note, however, that the 3.98% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.40% of Invesco Ltd. shares while 92.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.52%. There are 92.21% institutions holding the Invesco Ltd. stock share, with Trian Fund Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 12.26% of the shares, roughly 55.76 million IVZ shares worth $1.02 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.39% or 51.82 million shares worth $950.68 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 13.4 million shares estimated at $245.78 million under it, the former controlled 2.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.53% of the shares, roughly 11.49 million shares worth around $210.72 million.