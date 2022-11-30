Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the latest trading session, 0.45 million Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.52. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.24 changed hands at -$0.31 or -4.70% at last look, the market valuation stands at $167.88M. NOTV’s current price is a discount, trading about -843.59% off its 52-week high of $58.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.45, which suggests the last value was 28.69% up since then. When we look at Inotiv Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 557.53K.

Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) trade information

Instantly NOTV was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.21%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.44 on Tuesday, 11/29/22 subtracted -4.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -84.43%, with the 5-day performance at -1.21% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) is -69.36% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.43 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.43 days.

Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Inotiv Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -57.19% over the past 6 months, a 952.94% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Inotiv Inc. will fall -56.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 93.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 514.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $153.79 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Inotiv Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $142.58 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $30.08 million and $72.78 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 411.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 95.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 31.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Inotiv Inc. earnings to increase by 282.00%.

NOTV Dividends

Inotiv Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between December 14 and December 19.

Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.22% of Inotiv Inc. shares while 44.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 59.21%. There are 44.27% institutions holding the Inotiv Inc. stock share, with P2 Capital Partners, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 11.51% of the shares, roughly 2.95 million NOTV shares worth $28.29 million.

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.40% or 1.13 million shares worth $10.8 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Janus Henderson Venture Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.68 million shares estimated at $6.52 million under it, the former controlled 2.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.13% of the shares, roughly 0.55 million shares worth around $5.24 million.