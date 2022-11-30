ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the last trading session, 4.37 million ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.60. With the company’s per share price at $12.01 changed hands at $0.19 or 1.61% during last session, the market valuation stood at $44.61B. ING’s last price was a discount, traded about -29.56% off its 52-week high of $15.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.14, which suggests the last value was 32.22% up since then. When we look at ING Groep N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.16 million.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) trade information

Instantly ING was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.18%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 12.11 on Tuesday, 11/29/22 added 1.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.43%, with the 5-day performance at 3.18% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) is 21.31% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.26 days.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ING Groep N.V. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 6.10% over the past 6 months, a -27.59% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -18.50% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 2.50%. The 2022 estimates are for ING Groep N.V. earnings to increase by 92.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.30% per year.

ING Dividends

ING Groep N.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December. The 11.67% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.40. It is important to note, however, that the 11.67% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of ING Groep N.V. shares while 4.50% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.50%. There are 4.50% institutions holding the ING Groep N.V. stock share, with Fisher Asset Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 1.49% of the shares, roughly 56.08 million ING shares worth $556.3 million.

MUFG Securities EMEA PLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.31% or 11.68 million shares worth $115.87 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Wasatch Global Value Fund and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio. With 0.39 million shares estimated at $3.87 million under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Core Equity Portfolio held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 0.45 million shares worth around $4.34 million.