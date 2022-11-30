IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.26 million IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.21. With the company’s per share price at $16.24 changed hands at $0.36 or 2.27% during last session, the market valuation stood at $832.30M. IMAX’s last price was a discount, traded about -30.85% off its 52-week high of $21.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.13, which suggests the last value was 25.31% up since then. When we look at IMAX Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 644.20K.

Analysts gave the IMAX Corporation (IMAX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended IMAX as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. IMAX Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.03.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) trade information

Instantly IMAX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 14.77%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 16.79 on Tuesday, 11/29/22 added 2.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.97%, with the 5-day performance at 14.77% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) is 20.03% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.82 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.51 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.70, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.16% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IMAX’s forecast low is $12.00 with $22.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -35.47% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 26.11% for it to hit the projected low.

IMAX Corporation (IMAX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the IMAX Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -6.24% over the past 6 months, a 128.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for IMAX Corporation will rise 137.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -12.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $68.39 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that IMAX Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $102.75 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $56.6 million and $108.57 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 20.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -5.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -23.70%. The 2022 estimates are for IMAX Corporation earnings to increase by 84.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 36.60% per year.

IMAX Dividends

IMAX Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 27.

IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX)’s Major holders