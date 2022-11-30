ICL Stock Forecast 2022: ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) Is Weak With A -47.42% Downside

In the latest trading session, 0.66 million ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.14 changing hands around $0.05 or 0.56% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.43B. ICL’s current price is a discount, trading about -59.21% off its 52-week high of $12.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.92, which suggests the last value was 2.7% up since then. When we look at ICL Group Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.27 million.

Analysts gave the ICL Group Ltd (ICL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended ICL as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ICL Group Ltd’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.13.

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) trade information

Instantly ICL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.25%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 8.49 on Tuesday, 11/29/22 added 0.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.34%, with the 5-day performance at -0.25% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) is -9.61% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.86 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.73 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.94, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.11% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ICL’s forecast low is $8.21 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -47.42% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -0.86% for it to hit the projected low.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ICL Group Ltd share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -26.32% over the past 6 months, a 193.75% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ICL Group Ltd will rise 160.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 116.70% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.82 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that ICL Group Ltd’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $1.81 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 32.76%. The 2022 estimates are for ICL Group Ltd earnings to increase by 192.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.90% per year.

ICL Dividends

ICL Group Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December.

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 46.48% of ICL Group Ltd shares while 21.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 40.94%.