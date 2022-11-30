Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI): Can It Make A Huge Gain?

In the last trading session, 4.35 million Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $8.70 changed hands at $1.88 or 27.57% during last session, the market valuation stood at $116.93M. HUDI’s last price was a discount, traded about -2117.01% off its 52-week high of $192.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.20, which suggests the last value was 28.74% up since then. When we look at Huadi International Group Co. Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 838.74K.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI) trade information

Instantly HUDI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 22.88%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.86 on Tuesday, 11/29/22 added 27.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -72.82%, with the 5-day performance at 22.88% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI) is -60.54% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 50670.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.82 days.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. earnings to decrease by -37.10%.

HUDI Dividends

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 75.55% of Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. shares while 0.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.12%. There are 0.27% institutions holding the Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 0.14% of the shares, roughly 18883.0 HUDI shares worth $0.38 million.

Van Eck Associates Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.10% or 13833.0 shares worth $0.28 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Steel ETF. With 18371.0 shares estimated at $0.45 million under it, the former controlled 0.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Steel ETF held about 0.10% of the shares, roughly 13027.0 shares worth around $0.32 million.