How Will Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the last trading session, 3.73 million Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $15.06 changed hands at $0.49 or 3.36% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.78B. LESL’s last price was a discount, traded about -62.02% off its 52-week high of $24.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.79, which suggests the last value was 15.07% up since then. When we look at Leslie’s Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.14 million.

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) trade information

Instantly LESL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.59%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 15.87 on Tuesday, 11/29/22 added 3.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -36.35%, with the 5-day performance at -2.59% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) is 4.51% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 31.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.97 days.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Leslie’s Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -22.45% over the past 6 months, a 9.41% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -5.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Leslie’s Inc. will rise 19.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -33.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $470.73 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Leslie’s Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $197.4 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $408.93 million and $165.38 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 15.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 19.40%.

The 2022 estimates are for Leslie’s Inc. earnings to increase by 112.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.70% per year.

LESL Dividends

Leslie’s Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 05.

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.91% of Leslie’s Inc. shares while 115.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 120.47%. There are 115.76% institutions holding the Leslie’s Inc. stock share, with Catterton Management Company, L.L.C. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 9.90% of the shares, roughly 18.12 million LESL shares worth $275.07 million.

Champlain Investment Partners, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.89% or 14.45 million shares worth $219.34 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Smallcap World Fund. With 10.81 million shares estimated at $159.04 million under it, the former controlled 5.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 5.55% of the shares, roughly 10.16 million shares worth around $154.24 million.