Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) Prices Could Rise In The Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 1.11 million Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.16. With the company’s most recent per share price at $46.46 changed hands at -$1.73 or -3.60% at last look, the market valuation stands at $26.40B. HRL’s current price is a discount, trading about -18.62% off its 52-week high of $55.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $41.25, which suggests the last value was 11.21% up since then. When we look at Hormel Foods Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.72 million.

Analysts gave the Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended HRL as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. Hormel Foods Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.5.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) trade information

Instantly HRL was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.27%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 49.46 on Tuesday, 11/29/22 subtracted -3.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.27%, with the 5-day performance at -2.27% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) is 2.62% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.46 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $46.22, meaning bulls need a downside of -0.52% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HRL’s forecast low is $38.00 with $52.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -11.92% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 18.21% for it to hit the projected low.

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hormel Foods Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -0.99% over the past 6 months, a 4.62% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 21.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hormel Foods Corporation will fall -2.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 6.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.38 billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Hormel Foods Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023 will be $3.14 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.45 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -2.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Hormel Foods Corporation earnings to decrease by -0.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.75% per year.

HRL Dividends

Hormel Foods Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between December 07 and December 12. The 2.28% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.10. It is important to note, however, that the 2.28% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 47.42% of Hormel Foods Corporation shares while 40.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.92%. There are 40.97% institutions holding the Hormel Foods Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 6.28% of the shares, roughly 34.3 million HRL shares worth $1.62 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.35% or 29.22 million shares worth $1.38 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 9.4 million shares estimated at $427.14 million under it, the former controlled 1.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.47% of the shares, roughly 8.03 million shares worth around $380.26 million.