Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) Stock Forecast For 2022: Weak With A -215.95 Percent Downside

In the last trading session, 3.63 million Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.32. With the company’s per share price at $5.33 changed hands at -$0.27 or -4.82% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.09B. TV’s last price was a discount, traded about -123.26% off its 52-week high of $11.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.02, which suggests the last value was 5.82% up since then. When we look at Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.35 million.

Analysts gave the Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended TV as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.01.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) trade information

Instantly TV was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.38%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 5.76 on Tuesday, 11/29/22 subtracted -4.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -43.12%, with the 5-day performance at 0.38% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) is 2.50% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.24 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.22 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.07, meaning bulls need an upside of 51.85% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TV’s forecast low is $7.25 with $16.84 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -215.95% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -36.02% for it to hit the projected low.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Grupo Televisa S.A.B. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -47.80% over the past 6 months, a -77.08% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -0.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -26.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $951.76 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $972.89 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.33 billion and $1.39 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -28.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -30.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. earnings to increase by 578.90%.

TV Dividends

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December. The 1.67% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.09. It is important to note, however, that the 1.67% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. shares while 41.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 41.99%. There are 41.99% institutions holding the Grupo Televisa S.A.B. stock share, with Dodge & Cox Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 11.44% of the shares, roughly 65.0 million TV shares worth $531.69 million.

Harris Associates L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.49% or 59.6 million shares worth $487.53 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Oakmark International Fund. With 46.38 million shares estimated at $249.53 million under it, the former controlled 8.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Oakmark International Fund held about 4.39% of the shares, roughly 24.91 million shares worth around $203.74 million.