Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FLME) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 6.22 million Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $10.13 changed hands at $0.08 or 0.80% during last session, the market valuation stood at $363.67M. FLME’s last price was a premium, traded about 0.69% off its 52-week high of $10.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.65, which suggests the last value was 4.74% up since then. When we look at Flame Acquisition Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 219.47K.

Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) trade information

Instantly FLME was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.90%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 10.15 on Tuesday, 11/29/22 added 0.80% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.22%, with the 5-day performance at 0.90% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) is 1.71% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22850.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.06 days.

FLME Dividends

Flame Acquisition Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December.

Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.81% of Flame Acquisition Corp. shares while 84.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.31%. There are 84.75% institutions holding the Flame Acquisition Corp. stock share, with Saba Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 9.41% of the shares, roughly 2.71 million FLME shares worth $27.41 million.

Sculptor Capital Lp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.46% or 1.57 million shares worth $15.91 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd and AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd. With 0.18 million shares estimated at $1.79 million under it, the former controlled 0.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd held about 0.40% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million shares worth around $1.18 million.