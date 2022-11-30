Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the latest trading session, 0.63 million Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $19.32 changing hands around $1.04 or 5.69% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.69B. EURN’s current price is a discount, trading about -7.4% off its 52-week high of $20.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.91, which suggests the last value was 59.06% up since then. When we look at Euronav NV’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.19 million.

Analysts gave the Euronav NV (EURN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended EURN as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Euronav NV’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.72.

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) trade information

Instantly EURN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -10.04%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 20.41 on Tuesday, 11/29/22 added 5.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 105.62%, with the 5-day performance at -10.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) is 3.57% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.69 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.98, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.1% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, EURN’s forecast low is $14.15 with $33.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -70.81% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 26.76% for it to hit the projected low.

Euronav NV (EURN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Euronav NV share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 42.81% over the past 6 months, a 140.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Euronav NV will rise 300.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 340.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 72.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $319.78 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Euronav NV’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $296.21 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $102.97 million and $114.37 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 210.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 159.00%.

The 2022 estimates are for Euronav NV earnings to increase by 129.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -13.00% per year.

EURN Dividends

Euronav NV is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December.

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 54.32% of Euronav NV shares while 31.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.14%. There are 31.58% institutions holding the Euronav NV stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 4.39% of the shares, roughly 9.66 million EURN shares worth $187.33 million.

Bank of America Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.48% or 5.45 million shares worth $105.73 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 3.57 million shares estimated at $69.15 million under it, the former controlled 1.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.13% of the shares, roughly 2.49 million shares worth around $48.29 million.