Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the last trading session, 6.38 million Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.03. With the company’s per share price at $74.85 changed hands at -$0.93 or -1.23% during last session, the market valuation stood at $45.30B. EW’s last price was a discount, traded about -75.99% off its 52-week high of $131.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $67.13, which suggests the last value was 10.31% up since then. When we look at Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.28 million.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) trade information

Instantly EW was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.01%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 76.66 on Tuesday, 11/29/22 subtracted -1.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -42.22%, with the 5-day performance at 1.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) is 5.62% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.82 days.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Edwards Lifesciences Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -25.78% over the past 6 months, a 10.36% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will rise 29.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 10.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 20 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.41 billion. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $1.45 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.33 billion and $1.34 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation earnings to increase by 82.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.64% per year.

EW Dividends

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 24 and January 30.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.81% of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation shares while 84.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.36%. There are 84.67% institutions holding the Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 8.99% of the shares, roughly 55.74 million EW shares worth $5.3 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.11% or 50.31 million shares worth $4.78 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 18.31 million shares estimated at $1.74 billion under it, the former controlled 2.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.22% of the shares, roughly 13.76 million shares worth around $1.31 billion.