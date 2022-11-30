Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the last trading session, 1.34 million Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.44. With the company’s per share price at $31.70 changed hands at -$0.71 or -2.19% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.27B. DK’s last price was a discount, traded about -11.83% off its 52-week high of $35.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.95, which suggests the last value was 55.99% up since then. When we look at Delek US Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.35 million.

Analysts gave the Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended DK as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Delek US Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.46.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK) trade information

Instantly DK was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.60%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 35.45 on Tuesday, 11/29/22 subtracted -2.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 113.27%, with the 5-day performance at -6.60% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK) is 7.86% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.46, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.6% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DK’s forecast low is $25.00 with $50.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -57.73% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 21.14% for it to hit the projected low.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Delek US Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 9.63% over the past 6 months, a 340.59% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 43.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Delek US Holdings Inc. will rise 253.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 326.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 65.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.68 billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Delek US Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $3.42 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.55 billion and $3.11 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 44.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 6.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Delek US Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 67.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.10% per year.

DK Dividends

Delek US Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 27. The 2.65% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.84. It is important to note, however, that the 2.65% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.92% of Delek US Holdings Inc. shares while 97.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.76%. There are 97.85% institutions holding the Delek US Holdings Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 10.84% of the shares, roughly 7.7 million DK shares worth $198.94 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.30% or 5.9 million shares worth $152.34 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund. With 2.94 million shares estimated at $79.85 million under it, the former controlled 4.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund held about 3.57% of the shares, roughly 2.54 million shares worth around $65.5 million.