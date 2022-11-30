ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the last trading session, 4.38 million ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.32. With the company’s per share price at $0.15 changed hands at $0.01 or 4.14% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.02M. CFRX’s last price was a discount, traded about -2926.67% off its 52-week high of $4.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.13, which suggests the last value was 13.33% up since then. When we look at ContraFect Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 878.40K.

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) trade information

Instantly CFRX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.85%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.1667 on Tuesday, 11/29/22 added 4.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -94.26%, with the 5-day performance at 11.85% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) is -14.25% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.37 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.65 days.

ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ContraFect Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -95.56% over the past 6 months, a -172.73% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ContraFect Corporation will fall -76.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -72.70% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 42.10%. The 2022 estimates are for ContraFect Corporation earnings to increase by 55.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.70% per year.

CFRX Dividends

ContraFect Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 14 and November 18.

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.87% of ContraFect Corporation shares while 36.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 37.98%. There are 36.13% institutions holding the ContraFect Corporation stock share, with Federated Hermes, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 18.55% of the shares, roughly 7.3 million CFRX shares worth $22.4 million.

BVF Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.10% or 3.97 million shares worth $12.19 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.34 million shares estimated at $1.7 million under it, the former controlled 13.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.72% of the shares, roughly 1.07 million shares worth around $3.29 million.