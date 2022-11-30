Can Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PRDS) Be A Game-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.04 million Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.85 changed hands at -$0.14 or -13.91% during last session, the market valuation stood at $52.47M. PRDS’s last price was a discount, traded about -1989.41% off its 52-week high of $17.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.95, which suggests the last value was -11.76% down since then. When we look at Pardes Biosciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 68490.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 154.19K.

Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS) trade information

Instantly PRDS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -15.84%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.0850 on Tuesday, 11/29/22 subtracted -13.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -94.81%, with the 5-day performance at -15.84% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS) is -32.00% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.79 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 22.43 days.

Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Pardes Biosciences Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -84.93% over the past 6 months, a 82.53% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.90%.

The 2022 estimates are for Pardes Biosciences Inc. earnings to decrease by -196.20%.

PRDS Dividends

Pardes Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 15.

Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.33% of Pardes Biosciences Inc. shares while 76.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.20%. There are 76.31% institutions holding the Pardes Biosciences Inc. stock share, with Foresite Capital Management V, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 15.08% of the shares, roughly 9.4 million PRDS shares worth $28.86 million.

RA Capital Management, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.91% or 6.18 million shares worth $18.96 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.7 million shares estimated at $1.29 million under it, the former controlled 1.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.99% of the shares, roughly 0.62 million shares worth around $1.89 million.