Can NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) Be A Game-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 1.9 million NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.18. With the company’s most recent per share price at $65.70 changed hands at -$6.09 or -8.48% at last look, the market valuation stands at $15.44B. NTAP’s current price is a discount, trading about -47.37% off its 52-week high of $96.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $60.56, which suggests the last value was 7.82% up since then. When we look at NetApp Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.48 million.

Analysts gave the NetApp Inc. (NTAP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended NTAP as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. NetApp Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.33.

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) trade information

Instantly NTAP was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.01%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 75.19 on Tuesday, 11/29/22 subtracted -8.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.96%, with the 5-day performance at -1.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) is 3.44% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.43 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $85.45, meaning bulls need an upside of 23.11% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NTAP’s forecast low is $66.00 with $120.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -82.65% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -0.46% for it to hit the projected low.

NetApp Inc. (NTAP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NetApp Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -0.22% over the past 6 months, a 3.79% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NetApp Inc. will rise 3.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -0.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.68 billion. 16 analysts are of the opinion that NetApp Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023 will be $1.71 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 19.00%. The 2022 estimates are for NetApp Inc. earnings to increase by 26.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.27% per year.

NTAP Dividends

NetApp Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 22. The 2.79% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.00. It is important to note, however, that the 2.79% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.31% of NetApp Inc. shares while 92.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.60%. There are 92.32% institutions holding the NetApp Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 12.14% of the shares, roughly 26.39 million NTAP shares worth $1.72 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.44% or 18.35 million shares worth $1.2 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 8.67 million shares estimated at $565.91 million under it, the former controlled 3.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.02% of the shares, roughly 6.56 million shares worth around $427.92 million.