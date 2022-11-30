Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 2.03 million Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.94 changed hands at -$0.27 or -2.42% at last look, the market valuation stands at $15.54B. OWL’s current price is a discount, trading about -54.94% off its 52-week high of $16.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.06, which suggests the last value was 26.33% up since then. When we look at Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.62 million.

Analysts gave the Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended OWL as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.13.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) trade information

Instantly OWL was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.56%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 11.75 on Tuesday, 11/29/22 subtracted -2.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -24.82%, with the 5-day performance at -5.56% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) is 10.77% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.19 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.40, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.03% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, OWL’s forecast low is $9.50 with $17.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -55.39% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 13.16% for it to hit the projected low.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Blue Owl Capital Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -10.61% over the past 6 months, a -65.13% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -11.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Blue Owl Capital Inc. will rise 18.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 16.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 55.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $335.48 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $363.67 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $235.7 million and $288.52 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 42.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 26.00%.

The 2022 estimates are for Blue Owl Capital Inc. earnings to decrease by -386.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 33.45% per year.

OWL Dividends

Blue Owl Capital Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 04. The 4.28% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.48. It is important to note, however, that the 4.28% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.48% of Blue Owl Capital Inc. shares while 90.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.27%. There are 90.96% institutions holding the Blue Owl Capital Inc. stock share, with ICONIQ Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 11.90% of the shares, roughly 50.0 million OWL shares worth $501.5 million.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.89% or 49.95 million shares worth $501.03 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Fundamental Investors Inc and American Balanced Fund. With 21.88 million shares estimated at $201.96 million under it, the former controlled 5.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Balanced Fund held about 5.09% of the shares, roughly 21.39 million shares worth around $197.39 million.