Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY): The Stock To Invest In Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 4.07 million Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.49. With the company’s per share price at $84.16 changed hands at $2.07 or 2.52% during last session, the market valuation stood at $18.37B. BBY’s last price was a discount, traded about -37.83% off its 52-week high of $116.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $60.78, which suggests the last value was 27.78% up since then. When we look at Best Buy Co. Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.15 million.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY) trade information

Instantly BBY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 18.82%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 84.53 on Tuesday, 11/29/22 added 2.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.17%, with the 5-day performance at 18.82% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY) is 23.13% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.46 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.04 days.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Best Buy Co. Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 2.56% over the past 6 months, a -34.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Best Buy Co. Inc. will fall -50.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -26.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -11.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 19 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $10.31 billion. 19 analysts are of the opinion that Best Buy Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023 will be $14.53 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -11.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Best Buy Co. Inc. earnings to increase by 44.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.00% per year.

BBY Dividends

Best Buy Co. Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 21 and November 25. The 4.18% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 3.52. It is important to note, however, that the 4.18% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.80% of Best Buy Co. Inc. shares while 82.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.50%. There are 82.52% institutions holding the Best Buy Co. Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 11.56% of the shares, roughly 26.03 million BBY shares worth $1.7 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.15% or 20.6 million shares worth $1.34 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 5.97 million shares estimated at $388.87 million under it, the former controlled 2.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.07% of the shares, roughly 4.66 million shares worth around $303.86 million.