Are ZipRecruiter Inc. (NYSE: ZIP) Shares Worth Your Money In 2022?

In the last trading session, 1.26 million ZipRecruiter Inc. (NYSE:ZIP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $15.59 changed hands at -$1.58 or -9.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.72B. ZIP’s last price was a discount, traded about -95.57% off its 52-week high of $30.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.78, which suggests the last value was 11.61% up since then. When we look at ZipRecruiter Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 761.45K.

Analysts gave the ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ZIP as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ZipRecruiter Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.12.

ZipRecruiter Inc. (NYSE:ZIP) trade information

Instantly ZIP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.93%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 17.52 on Tuesday, 11/29/22 subtracted -9.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -37.49%, with the 5-day performance at -6.93% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ZipRecruiter Inc. (NYSE:ZIP) is -10.25% down.

ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ZipRecruiter Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -13.20% over the past 6 months, a 2,050.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ZipRecruiter Inc. will fall -29.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -37.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $220.03 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that ZipRecruiter Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $202.43 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -8.00%.

The 2022 estimates are for ZipRecruiter Inc. earnings to decrease by -97.20%.

ZIP Dividends

ZipRecruiter Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 09.

ZipRecruiter Inc. (NYSE:ZIP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 32.32% of ZipRecruiter Inc. shares while 89.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 131.66%. There are 89.11% institutions holding the ZipRecruiter Inc. stock share, with Institutional Venture Management XIV, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 18.09% of the shares, roughly 15.11 million ZIP shares worth $223.92 million.

Wasatch Advisors Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.91% or 10.78 million shares worth $159.75 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund and Wasatch Core Growth Fund. With 3.07 million shares estimated at $45.49 million under it, the former controlled 3.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Core Growth Fund held about 2.80% of the shares, roughly 2.34 million shares worth around $34.61 million.