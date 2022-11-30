Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.49 million Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.19. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.28 changing hands around $0.12 or 10.34% at last look, the market valuation stands at $18.34M. ACER’s current price is a discount, trading about -194.53% off its 52-week high of $3.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.11, which suggests the last value was 13.28% up since then. When we look at Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 60100.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 68.27K.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) trade information

Instantly ACER is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.87%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.3300 on Tuesday, 11/29/22 added 10.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -49.12%, with the 5-day performance at 0.87% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) is -4.92% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 59600.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.09 days.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Acer Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -51.46% over the past 6 months, a -38.89% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Acer Therapeutics Inc. will fall -226.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -177.40% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 38.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Acer Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 47.60%.

ACER Dividends

Acer Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 17 and November 21.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.74% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares while 26.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.76%. There are 26.53% institutions holding the Acer Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Nantahala Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 4.65% of the shares, roughly 0.74 million ACER shares worth $0.93 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.76% or 0.28 million shares worth $0.35 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.28 million shares estimated at $0.35 million under it, the former controlled 1.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.37% of the shares, roughly 58632.0 shares worth around $73876.0.