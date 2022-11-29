Why Should You Invest In American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL)?

In the latest trading session, 5.96 million American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.47. With the company’s most recent per share price at $13.99 changing hands around $0.16 or 1.16% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.71B. AAL’s current price is a discount, trading about -53.11% off its 52-week high of $21.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.65, which suggests the last value was 16.73% up since then. When we look at American Airlines Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 24.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 32.10 million.

Analysts gave the American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 15 recommended AAL as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. American Airlines Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.57.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) trade information

Instantly AAL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.57%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 14.70 on Monday, 11/28/22 added 1.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.00%, with the 5-day performance at -1.57% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) is -1.00% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 91.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.89 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.30, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.17% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AAL’s forecast low is $7.00 with $26.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -85.85% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 49.96% for it to hit the projected low.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the American Airlines Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -23.72% over the past 6 months, a 97.49% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for American Airlines Group Inc. will rise 140.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 90.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 62.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $12.7 billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that American Airlines Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $11.74 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $9.43 billion and $8.9 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 34.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 31.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -21.70%. The 2022 estimates are for American Airlines Group Inc. earnings to increase by 83.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.09% per year.

AAL Dividends

American Airlines Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 18 and January 23.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.18% of American Airlines Group Inc. shares while 55.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 56.31%. There are 55.65% institutions holding the American Airlines Group Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 11.05% of the shares, roughly 71.82 million AAL shares worth $998.27 million.

Primecap Management Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.99% or 38.96 million shares worth $541.48 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 19.84 million shares estimated at $275.71 million under it, the former controlled 3.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.95% of the shares, roughly 19.16 million shares worth around $266.28 million.