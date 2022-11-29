Why Haleon plc (NYSE: HLN) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2022

In the latest trading session, 2.56 million Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.82 changed hands at -$0.09 or -1.29% at last look, the market valuation stands at $31.30B. HLN’s current price is a discount, trading about -24.63% off its 52-week high of $8.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.59, which suggests the last value was 18.04% up since then. When we look at Haleon plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.63 million.

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) trade information

Instantly HLN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.32%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 6.99 on Monday, 11/28/22 subtracted -1.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.87%, with the 5-day performance at 1.32% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) is 12.72% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.48 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.16 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Haleon plc (HLN) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Haleon plc earnings to increase by 21.40%.

HLN Dividends

Haleon plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December.

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.41% of Haleon plc shares while 2.40% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.57%. There are 2.40% institutions holding the Haleon plc stock share, with Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.05% of the shares, roughly 2.4 million HLN shares worth $14.64 million.

Raymond James & Associates, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.04% or 2.0 million shares worth $12.21 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund. With 50.72 million shares estimated at $308.88 million under it, the former controlled 1.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund held about 0.13% of the shares, roughly 6.14 million shares worth around $37.38 million.