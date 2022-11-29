Why Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.2 million Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.92. With the company’s per share price at $93.84 changed hands at -$1.07 or -1.13% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.76B. CROX’s last price was a discount, traded about -85.29% off its 52-week high of $173.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $46.08, which suggests the last value was 50.9% up since then. When we look at Crocs Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.73 million.

Analysts gave the Crocs Inc. (CROX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended CROX as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Crocs Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.61.

Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) trade information

Instantly CROX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.47%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 100.03 on Monday, 11/28/22 subtracted -1.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.81%, with the 5-day performance at -7.47% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) is 27.86% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.88 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $92.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -2.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CROX’s forecast low is $65.00 with $115.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -22.55% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 30.73% for it to hit the projected low.

Crocs Inc. (CROX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Crocs Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 67.15% over the past 6 months, a 23.68% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -5.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Crocs Inc. will rise 5.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -1.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 49.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $942.21 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Crocs Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $892.5 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $610.01 million and $586.63 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 54.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 52.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 95.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Crocs Inc. earnings to increase by 149.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

CROX Dividends

Crocs Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 14 and February 20.

Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.83% of Crocs Inc. shares while 82.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.51%. There are 82.12% institutions holding the Crocs Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 13.38% of the shares, roughly 8.25 million CROX shares worth $401.39 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.94% or 7.36 million shares worth $358.16 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2022 were Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 2.69 million shares estimated at $198.38 million under it, the former controlled 4.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.92% of the shares, roughly 1.8 million shares worth around $123.47 million.