When Will Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Be A Good Investment?

In the latest trading session, 2.33 million Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.93. With the company’s most recent per share price at $80.38 changing hands around $2.18 or 2.79% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.89B. WYNN’s current price is a discount, trading about -20.05% off its 52-week high of $96.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $50.20, which suggests the last value was 37.55% up since then. When we look at Wynn Resorts Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.06 million.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) trade information

Instantly WYNN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.89%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 82.34 on Monday, 11/28/22 added 2.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.04%, with the 5-day performance at 2.89% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) is 40.17% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.9 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.42 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $84.46, meaning bulls need an upside of 4.83% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, WYNN’s forecast low is $70.00 with $117.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -45.56% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 12.91% for it to hit the projected low.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Wynn Resorts Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 19.83% over the past 6 months, a 27.94% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Wynn Resorts Limited will rise 48.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 47.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $985.54 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Wynn Resorts Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $1.11 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.05 billion and $953.33 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -6.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 16.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -36.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Wynn Resorts Limited earnings to increase by 65.70%.

WYNN Dividends

Wynn Resorts Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 13 and February 17.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.18% of Wynn Resorts Limited shares while 66.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.01%. There are 66.17% institutions holding the Wynn Resorts Limited stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 10.08% of the shares, roughly 11.42 million WYNN shares worth $921.29 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.04% or 9.11 million shares worth $734.8 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. With 7.5 million shares estimated at $604.8 million under it, the former controlled 6.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. held about 3.72% of the shares, roughly 4.21 million shares worth around $339.87 million.