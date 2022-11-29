What Is The Performance Outlook For ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) In The Coming Months?

In the latest trading session, 0.54 million ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $23.09 changing hands around $0.08 or 0.35% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.70B. ACDC’s current price is a discount, trading about -16.93% off its 52-week high of $27.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.18, which suggests the last value was 42.92% up since then. When we look at ProFrac Holding Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 410.57K.

Analysts gave the ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ACDC as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ProFrac Holding Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.01.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) trade information

Instantly ACDC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -9.27%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 25.79 on Monday, 11/28/22 added 0.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 27.06%, with the 5-day performance at -9.27% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) is 8.23% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.34 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 27.09% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ACDC’s forecast low is $26.00 with $38.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -64.57% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -12.6% for it to hit the projected low.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $784.56 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that ProFrac Holding Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $897.03 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 160.00%.

The 2022 estimates are for ProFrac Holding Corp. earnings to increase by 63.90%.

ACDC Dividends

ProFrac Holding Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 11.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 51.95% of ProFrac Holding Corp. shares while 30.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.82%. There are 30.67% institutions holding the ProFrac Holding Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 4.41% of the shares, roughly 1.82 million ACDC shares worth $41.79 million.

Capital Research Global Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.90% or 1.19 million shares worth $27.43 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.45 million shares estimated at $33.33 million under it, the former controlled 3.52% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.11% of the shares, roughly 0.46 million shares worth around $10.56 million.