Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the last trading session, 2.87 million Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.54. With the company’s per share price at $13.39 changed hands at $0.21 or 1.59% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.24B. WB’s last price was a discount, traded about -220.46% off its 52-week high of $42.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.02, which suggests the last value was 25.17% up since then. When we look at Weibo Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 983.88K.

Analysts gave the Weibo Corporation (WB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended WB as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Weibo Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.51.

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) trade information

Instantly WB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.01%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 14.28 on Monday, 11/28/22 added 1.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -56.78%, with the 5-day performance at -7.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) is 13.57% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.73 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.79 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.55, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.84% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WB’s forecast low is $12.20 with $33.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -146.45% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 8.89% for it to hit the projected low.

Weibo Corporation (WB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Weibo Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -39.14% over the past 6 months, a -31.49% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Weibo Corporation will fall -43.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -28.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -14.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $471.34 million. 14 analysts are of the opinion that Weibo Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $518.04 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $607.43 million and $616.29 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -22.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -15.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 30.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Weibo Corporation earnings to increase by 35.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -8.84% per year.

WB Dividends

Weibo Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 09 and November 14.

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.12% of Weibo Corporation shares while 43.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 46.78%. There are 43.91% institutions holding the Weibo Corporation stock share, with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 6.35% of the shares, roughly 9.0 million WB shares worth $208.17 million.

Bank of America Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.12% or 5.84 million shares worth $135.06 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Discovery Stock Fund. With 2.9 million shares estimated at $67.08 million under it, the former controlled 2.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Discovery Stock Fund held about 1.60% of the shares, roughly 2.27 million shares worth around $43.54 million.