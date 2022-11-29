Vivakor Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVK) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 4.0 million Vivakor Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.27. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.18 changing hands around $0.18 or 17.41% at last look, the market valuation stands at $18.65M. VIVK’s current price is a discount, trading about -891.53% off its 52-week high of $11.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.81, which suggests the last value was 31.36% up since then. When we look at Vivakor Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 42330.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 44.51K.

Vivakor Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK) trade information

Instantly VIVK is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.20%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.4400 on Monday, 11/28/22 added 17.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -87.05%, with the 5-day performance at 2.20% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vivakor Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK) is -14.83% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 35170.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.83 days.

Vivakor Inc. (VIVK) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Vivakor Inc. earnings to decrease by -101.90%.

VIVK Dividends

Vivakor Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 20 and April 23.

Vivakor Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 51.55% of Vivakor Inc. shares while 0.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.38%. There are 0.67% institutions holding the Vivakor Inc. stock share, with Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.38% of the shares, roughly 69357.0 VIVK shares worth $84615.0.

Jane Street Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.11% or 19783.0 shares worth $24135.0 as of Sep 29, 2022.

With 1734.0 shares estimated at $2115.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares.