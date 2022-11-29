Vapotherm Inc. (NYSE: VAPO) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 3.81 million Vapotherm Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.06. With the company’s per share price at $0.73 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.75% during last session, the market valuation stood at $17.96M. VAPO’s last price was a discount, traded about -3219.18% off its 52-week high of $24.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.46, which suggests the last value was 36.99% up since then. When we look at Vapotherm Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 222.49K.

Vapotherm Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) trade information

Instantly VAPO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 35.19%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.8325 on Monday, 11/28/22 subtracted -0.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -96.48%, with the 5-day performance at 35.19% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vapotherm Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) is -57.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.17 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.05% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VAPO’s forecast low is $0.75 with $1.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -36.99% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2.74% for it to hit the projected low.

Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vapotherm Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -78.27% over the past 6 months, a -44.16% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Vapotherm Inc. will rise 2.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 44.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -43.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $16.32 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Vapotherm Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $19.13 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $22.24 million and $21.62 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -26.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -11.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -10.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Vapotherm Inc. earnings to decrease by -6.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.60% per year.

VAPO Dividends

Vapotherm Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 27.

Vapotherm Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.69% of Vapotherm Inc. shares while 54.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 60.52%. There are 54.05% institutions holding the Vapotherm Inc. stock share, with Prescott General Partners LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 9.58% of the shares, roughly 2.56 million VAPO shares worth $1.87 million.

Crow’s Nest Holdings LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.11% or 1.63 million shares worth $1.19 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.76 million shares estimated at $0.56 million under it, the former controlled 2.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.19% of the shares, roughly 0.32 million shares worth around $0.23 million.