United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ: USEA) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the latest trading session, 4.86 million United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ:USEA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.45 changing hands around $0.43 or 14.24% at last look, the market valuation stands at $21.65M. USEA’s current price is a discount, trading about -159.42% off its 52-week high of $8.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.80, which suggests the last value was 76.81% up since then. When we look at United Maritime Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 911.17K.

United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ:USEA) trade information

Instantly USEA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.42%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.60 on Monday, 11/28/22 added 14.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.14%, with the 5-day performance at 3.42% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ:USEA) is 14.39% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.56 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.34 days.

United Maritime Corporation (USEA) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for United Maritime Corporation earnings to increase by 98.90%.

USEA Dividends

United Maritime Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December.

United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ:USEA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.46% of United Maritime Corporation shares while 8.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.17%. There are 8.94% institutions holding the United Maritime Corporation stock share, with Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 1.09% of the shares, roughly 16537.0 USEA shares worth $57881.0.

UBS Group AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.88% or 13317.0 shares worth $46610.0 as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2022 were SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF. With 813.0 shares estimated at $2845.0 under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 629.0 shares worth around $2201.0.