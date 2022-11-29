TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the latest trading session, 0.58 million TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.22. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.97 changed hands at -$0.07 or -6.79% at last look, the market valuation stands at $16.80M. TC’s current price is a discount, trading about -1007.22% off its 52-week high of $10.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.03, which suggests the last value was -6.19% down since then. When we look at TuanChe Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 374.78K.

Analysts gave the TuanChe Limited (TC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended TC as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. TuanChe Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) trade information

Instantly TC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -85.08%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.3600 on Monday, 11/28/22 subtracted -6.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -63.25%, with the 5-day performance at -85.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) is -87.36% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.87 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $78.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 98.76% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TC’s forecast low is $78.50 with $78.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -7992.78% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -7992.78% for it to hit the projected low.

TuanChe Limited (TC) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $12.48 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that TuanChe Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $14.95 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $25.9 million and $78.04 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -51.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -80.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.20%. The 2022 estimates are for TuanChe Limited earnings to increase by 38.00%.

TC Dividends

TuanChe Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 11 and January 16.

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 34.92% of TuanChe Limited shares while 0.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.72%. There are 0.47% institutions holding the TuanChe Limited stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 0.28% of the shares, roughly 44798.0 TC shares worth $91835.0.

Veritable, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.08% or 12422.0 shares worth $25465.0 as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio. With 5969.0 shares estimated at $12236.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 5782.0 shares worth around $10523.0.