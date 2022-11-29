Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: TWKS): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the latest trading session, 1.99 million Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.98 changing hands around $0.13 or 1.68% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.45B. TWKS’s current price is a discount, trading about -288.35% off its 52-week high of $30.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.61, which suggests the last value was 4.64% up since then. When we look at Thoughtworks Holding Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 713.57K.

Analysts gave the Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended TWKS as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Thoughtworks Holding Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.11.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) trade information

Instantly TWKS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.10%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 8.57 on Monday, 11/28/22 added 1.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -70.72%, with the 5-day performance at -7.10% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) is -16.13% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.02 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.5 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.95, meaning bulls need an upside of 33.22% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TWKS’s forecast low is $9.50 with $14.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -75.44% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -19.05% for it to hit the projected low.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Thoughtworks Holding Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -55.35% over the past 6 months, a -6.52% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Thoughtworks Holding Inc. will fall -21.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 44.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 24.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $327.54 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Thoughtworks Holding Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $347.37 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $281.74 million and $286.8 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 16.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 21.10%.

The 2022 estimates are for Thoughtworks Holding Inc. earnings to decrease by -236.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 18.40% per year.

TWKS Dividends

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 15.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 72.27% of Thoughtworks Holding Inc. shares while 27.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.53%. There are 27.60% institutions holding the Thoughtworks Holding Inc. stock share, with Massachusetts Financial Services Co. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 3.39% of the shares, roughly 10.55 million TWKS shares worth $148.87 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.99% or 6.18 million shares worth $87.23 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2022 were MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund and Smallcap World Fund. With 3.72 million shares estimated at $49.02 million under it, the former controlled 1.20% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 0.98% of the shares, roughly 3.04 million shares worth around $42.96 million.