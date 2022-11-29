The Gap Inc.’s (NYSE: GPS) Stock Could Appreciate By -25.44%

In the last trading session, 9.55 million The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.80. With the company’s per share price at $14.35 changed hands at -$0.49 or -3.30% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.19B. GPS’s last price was a discount, traded about -32.82% off its 52-week high of $19.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.79, which suggests the last value was 45.71% up since then. When we look at The Gap Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 13.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.62 million.

Analysts gave the The Gap Inc. (GPS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 13 recommended GPS as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. The Gap Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) trade information

Instantly GPS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.97%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 15.10 subtracted -3.30% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.70%, with the 5-day performance at 4.97% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) is 30.34% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 29.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.07 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.54, meaning bulls need a downside of -24.35% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GPS’s forecast low is $7.00 with $18.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -25.44% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 51.22% for it to hit the projected low.

The Gap Inc. (GPS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Gap Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 23.71% over the past 6 months, a -115.28% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -14.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The Gap Inc. will fall -100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 550.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -6.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.79 billion. 14 analysts are of the opinion that The Gap Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023 will be $4.49 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -0.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -18.10%. The 2022 estimates are for The Gap Inc. earnings to increase by 129.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -7.98% per year.

GPS Dividends

The Gap Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 17. The 4.18% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 4.18% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 51.03% of The Gap Inc. shares while 60.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 123.46%. There are 60.46% institutions holding the The Gap Inc. stock share, with Dodge & Cox Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 10.62% of the shares, roughly 38.61 million GPS shares worth $318.14 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.54% or 23.78 million shares worth $195.93 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 26.63 million shares estimated at $218.65 million under it, the former controlled 7.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.10% of the shares, roughly 7.62 million shares worth around $62.81 million.